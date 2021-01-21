IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $74.96 million and $3.57 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00534142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.23 or 0.03891208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

