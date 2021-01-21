Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.66.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 48,971 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,349,138.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,194.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.