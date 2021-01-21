Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

NVTA traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 26,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invitae by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

