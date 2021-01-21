Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.28

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.28 and traded as high as $73.25. Investors Real Estate Trust shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 71,899 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.