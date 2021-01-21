Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,852 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

CODI opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

