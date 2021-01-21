Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report sales of $204.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.60 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $189.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $790.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $799.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $826.75 million, with estimates ranging from $824.80 million to $828.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 791,461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 199,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

