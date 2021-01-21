Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 8,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,712. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

