Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

