Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

RPG opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $170.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

