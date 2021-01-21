Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,887. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

