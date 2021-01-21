Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $323.77 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $324.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

