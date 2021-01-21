Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $324.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

