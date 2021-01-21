Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.08

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.08 and traded as low as $24.40. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 76,189 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

