Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,114. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

