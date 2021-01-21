Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 144,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 193,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Invacare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $343.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Invacare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invacare by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.