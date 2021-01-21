Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 24.8%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 196,346,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 47,016,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INUV shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. Research analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter worth $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

