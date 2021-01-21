Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $20.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $798.57. 548,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $790.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.63. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

