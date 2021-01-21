Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.25.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.