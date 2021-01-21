Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Up 4.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.45 and last traded at $76.45. 1,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IKTSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

