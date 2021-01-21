Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.

IDXG stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

