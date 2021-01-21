Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 272.58% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

