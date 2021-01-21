Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 4,346 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.