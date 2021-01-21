Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

BKLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 65,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

