Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after buying an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after buying an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.12. 62,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,222. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

