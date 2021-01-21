Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,965,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 199,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.