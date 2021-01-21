Interactive Financial Advisors Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA remained flat at $$48.93 during trading on Thursday. 327,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

