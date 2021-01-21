Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 650 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 194.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 64,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,664. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,579.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

