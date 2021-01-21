Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.06 billion.

Intel stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.46. 83,752,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,571,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.18.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.