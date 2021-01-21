Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

