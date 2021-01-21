Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

INTC stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

