Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

