Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Raised by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 185.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Insulet by 21.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $293.10. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.04 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.