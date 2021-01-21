Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.14

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.14 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 1520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.47.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
