Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.14

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.14 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 1520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

