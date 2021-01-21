Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.83 and last traded at $223.53. Approximately 298,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 258,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.77.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

