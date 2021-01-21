Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $348.00

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 346.61 ($4.53), with a volume of 622711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £342.87 million and a PE ratio of -20.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.49.

Get Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Hancock acquired 4,761 shares of Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.