Insight Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $96,180.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

