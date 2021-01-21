Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 5,596 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $103.03. 9,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

