Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWAV traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. 681,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

