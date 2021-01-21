Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROS alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $62,886.60.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24.

PRO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 206,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 348,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its stake in PROS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in PROS by 105.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,229 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.