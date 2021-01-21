Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 2,558 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,601. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $9,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 166,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

