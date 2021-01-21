Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.98. 128,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.78 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

