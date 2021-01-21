Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 6,495 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.25 million, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

