Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 22,795 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,378,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,020,575.60.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 235,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,673. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.