Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) (ASX:ENA) Insider Acquires 845,000 Shares of Stock

Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 845,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,675.00 ($9,053.57).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

About Ensurance Limited (ENA.AX)

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection and insurance, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

