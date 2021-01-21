Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires 53 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($195.27).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Leo Quinn acquired 58 shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($194.75).

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.30. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

