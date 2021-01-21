Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INO. Benchmark dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $701,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

