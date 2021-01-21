Injective Protocol Trading Up 54.5% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $127.87 million and $51.14 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00023756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00253442 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064183 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,261,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

