ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ING opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

