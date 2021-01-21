Inex Project (INEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 47.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $514,281.69 and approximately $370.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 75.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00120088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00252411 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.16 or 0.95794633 BTC.

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

