Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDEXY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

IDEXY remained flat at $$15.72 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

